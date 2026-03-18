Dr. Elissa Freedman

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
We have much to be thankful for: a tight-knit community that looks out for one another, a strong army with cutting-edge technology and a health system offering every Israeli has the right to excellent care.