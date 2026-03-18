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Dr. Elissa Freedman

Dr. Elissa Freedman

Dr. Elissa Freedman and her children. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Beersheva, a bomb shelter and a belief in the future
We have much to be thankful for: a tight-knit community that looks out for one another, a strong army with cutting-edge technology and a health system offering every Israeli has the right to excellent care.
Jun. 6, 2021
Dr. Elissa Freedman