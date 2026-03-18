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Elliott Abrams

Karim Khan
Opinion
ICC prosecutor threatens US senators
In plain language, the court’s prosecutor is arguing that he and it are above criticism. Forget freedom of speech or national sovereignty.
May. 29, 2024
Elliott Abrams
U.S. President Joe Biden talks on the phone with King Salman of Saudi Arabia on Feb. 9, 2022, in the Oval Office of the White House. Credit: Adam Schultz/White House.
Column
Israeli sovereignty and American intervention
Apr. 9, 2023
Elliott Abrams