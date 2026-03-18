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Emmanuel Karagiannis

Hellenic Navy frigates HS Spetsai, F-453 and HS Bouboulina, F-463, at Phaleron Bay, July 2, 2008. Photo: K. Krallis via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Greece and Turkey: Living to fight another day
Greece is facing a serious security challenge from fellow NATO member Turkey, and its deterrence strategy is shifting significantly as the possibility of conflict grows.
Oct. 6, 2020
Emmanuel Karagiannis
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Five reasons the West will lose Turkey
Jul. 16, 2020
Emmanuel Karagiannis