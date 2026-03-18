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Gershon Hacohen

IDF in Gaza
Analysis
The IDF’s dual strategy in Gaza
The military’s strategic logic in Gaza is to provide the political echelon with maximum flexibility at a critical juncture.
Apr. 6, 2025
Gershon Hacohen
Israeli troops operating in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, Dec. 31, 2023. Credit: IDF.
Opinion
A new existential war, Part I: Israel’s perception of the enemy’s goals
Jan. 15, 2024
Gershon Hacohen