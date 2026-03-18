More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Gil Shefler

Click photo to download. Caption: Members of the Palestinian delegation at the United Nations General Assembly celebrate Nov. 29 upon the vote to upgrade Palestinian status to a non-member observer state Nov. 29. Credit: UN Photo/Rick Bajornas.
Israel News
UN upgrade could shift Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the courtroom
Dec. 3, 2012
Gil Shefler
The exhibition hall at Kosherfest 2012 in Secaucus, NJ. Credit: Levy/The Eelpond Photo Group.
U.S. News
Kosherfest 2012 serves up fake bacon and real innovation
Nov. 14, 2012
Gil Shefler