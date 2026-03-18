More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Howard Slugh

The Supreme Court of the United States. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The ramifications of ‘Bostock v. Clayton County Georgia’
American Jews would have been better served if the Supreme Court had declined to reinterpret Title VII and left the role of legislating new civil-rights protections to Congress.
Jun. 30, 2020
Howard Slugh