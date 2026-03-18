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Ido Zelkovitz

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Where are Palestinian politics headed?
Shoving a serving prime minister aside is another signal from Abbas that he is still powerful. Abbas wants to lay down the outline for Palestinian policy in the future and ensure that Fatah stays in power after Gaza was lost on his watch.
Feb. 3, 2019
Ido Zelkovitz
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. Credit: JCPA.
Opinion
The post-Abbas era
May. 7, 2018
Ido Zelkovitz