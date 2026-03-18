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Işık Abla

Işık Abla

Işik Abla is the founder, president and CEO of the Işık Abla Ministries.

Three Women Hostages Released
Opinion
Three women face new emotional challenges as they navigate their freedom
Overcoming is about healing the wounds of captivity and finding the courage to live beyond the shadow of that experience.
Jan. 24, 2025
Işık Abla