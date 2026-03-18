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James Russell

The Israeli delegation leads attendees in singing Israel's national anthem “Hatikvah” at the BBYO International Convention in Dallas, February 2020. Photo by Jason Dixson Photography.
Features
For the 3,500 teens at the annual BBYO convention, the world needs their help
Global economies, issues and relationships are crucial, but climate change, emphasized participants and youth organizers, “is the issue of the time.”
Feb. 25, 2020
James Russell