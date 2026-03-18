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Jennifer Roskies

Columbia University
Opinion
Claims of Israeli ethnic cleansing have no place in a student paper, or anywhere
An article in the “Columbia Daily Spectator” and too many others like it call us to improve our tactics and long-range strategy to combat abhorrent false charges against the Jewish state.
Oct. 1, 2020
Jennifer Roskies