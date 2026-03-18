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Joel Griffith

Joel Griffith

Joel Griffith is a senior fellow at Advancing American Freedom.

An illustration of an Iranian ballistic missile. Credit: Allexxandar/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Oct. 7 was the beginning of the end for Tehran
After years of saber-rattling and funding proxy terror groups, its nuclear ambitions proved to be its undoing.
Mar. 12, 2026
Joel Griffith
Kevin Roberts
Opinion
Defending the indefensible
Nov. 3, 2025
Joel Griffith
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee (left) during an official visit to the Ancient Shiloh site in the Binyamin region of southern Samaria, May 7, 2025. Credit: Yesha Council.
Opinion
The US should recognize Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria
Jun. 19, 2025
Paul Teller