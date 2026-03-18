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Jordan Brace

Jordan Brace

Jordan Brace is a 17-year-old political activist from California. Her X handle is @JordanBrace8.

GW protest
Opinion
Hamas supporters have no place in America
We must join together across the country to prevent the cancer of campus terrorism from spreading any further.
May. 1, 2024
Jordan Brace