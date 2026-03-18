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Jordan Cope

A FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Israel (blue uniform) and Italy at the Sami Ofer stadium in Haifa on Sept. 5, 2016. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Blowing the whistle on FIFA’s systemic antisemitism
The organization behind the World Cup has a long history of enabling hatred of Jews and the Jewish state.
Dec. 12, 2022
Jordan Cope
Qatar Armed Forces members convoy to a simulated terrorist cell to conduct a joint counter-terrorism exercise with U.S. military members and other partner nations in Zikrit, Qatar, on April 28, 2013. Credit: Staff Sgt. Kenneth Holston via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Qatar’s Eid Charity subsidizes Palestinian terrorism
Dec. 9, 2021
Jordan Cope
Tahanie Aboushi. Source: Twitter.
Opinion
Islamist connections revealed in nation’s most consequential district attorney race
Jun. 7, 2021
Jordan Cope
Anti-Semitic tweet by Professor Spencer Wells. Source: Twitter.
Opinion
UT needs to define and combat institutional anti-Jewish sentiment
The University of Texas must not be allowed to pick and choose what type of hatred it deems fashionable to oppose.
Jul. 7, 2020
Jordan Cope