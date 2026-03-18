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Josh Ravitch

Josh Ravitch

Josh Ravitch is co-founder of the North Carolina Coalition for Israel.

Chapel Hill Public Library.
Opinion
Public libraries peddle Palestine as a country, complete with anti-Israel propaganda
Despite seeing a list of concerns about pro-Palestinian kids books, officials at the public library in Chapel Hill, N.C., say the books meet their criteria.
Jul. 16, 2025
Amy Rosenthal
Lapel buttons with stylized Democratic Party donkey symbol. Credit: U.S. Consulate General Barcelona.
Opinion
Jewish leaders in North Carolina betray Jewish interests
Aug. 29, 2022
Amy Rosenthal