Michigan property owners challenge township’s rejection of Christian club

Property owners in Michigan sued Leland Township in federal court on Monday, alleging township officials violated their constitutional and civil rights by preventing them from allowing a Christian youth ministry to operate in their downtown building.

The 169-page complaint, filed by Apollos Properties, follows the Leland Township Planning Commission’s April 15 rejection of a special land-use permit for Leland LightHouse, a local affiliate of Youth for Christ, to use part of the property at 110 N. Lake St. as a youth club and gathering space. Commissioners voted 4-1 to deny the application after months of deliberation.

The property is in Leland’s C-1 village commercial district, which allows certain businesses but does not permit club uses by right. Township officials determined that the proposed activities, including prayer, Bible study and other faith-based programming, fell under the zoning ordinance’s definition of a religious institution and therefore were not permitted in the district, according to the complaint.

Apollos Properties argues that the township exceeded its authority under Michigan law by restricting the use of private property and that the zoning decision violates constitutional protections for religious exercise and assembly.

“If a township tells a religious group that it may not gather for prayer or Bible study without first obtaining a permit and the Township threatens civil or criminal penalties for assembling at the private property, the individuals seeking to meet have an immediate right to recourse in a federal court,” the complaint states.

The lawsuit comes as Apollos Properties separately challenges the Planning Commission’s denial before the Leland Township Zoning Board of Appeals. A public hearing on the appeal scheduled for July 30 was canceled, and the township’s website does not list a new date. Meanwhile, Youth for Christ resumed activities at the property in May while the zoning appeal remains pending.