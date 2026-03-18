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Lt. Col. (res.) Avital Leibovich

Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, July 27, 2020. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/Flash90
Opinion
Israelis and Palestinians join forces to battle the coronavirus
It is in the medical interests of both populations that individuals and families live healthily. That mindset must now move over to the political arena.
Jul. 27, 2020
Lt. Col. (res.) Avital Leibovich