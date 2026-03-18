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Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi

An IDF soldier participates in the annual ceremony, ahead of Memorial Day, of laying Israeli flags on the graves of fallen soldiers at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, April 11, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The sound that commands us to remember
The sirens wailing on Memorial Day for Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism remind us of those who paid the ultimate price, so that we can march forward safely.
Apr. 13, 2021
Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi
Israelis stand in silence in Jerusalem as a two-minute siren is sounded across the country to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, April 21, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Holocaust survivors represent the light that shone in the darkness
Apr. 7, 2021
Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi