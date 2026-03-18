Lyndon Allen

The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
Oklahoma City played host to one of the most insidious, anti-Semitic organizations in the world: Christ at the Checkpoint. This should not go unnoticed. Bigotry, whenever and wherever it rears its ugly head, should be publicly condemned.