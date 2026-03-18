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Lyndon Allen

Pastor Lyndon Allen is the Central Region Coordinator for Christians United for Israel.

Torch-carrying protesters in Charlottesville march chanting anti-Semitic and anti-minority slogans on Aug. 11, 2017. Source: Twitter.
Opinion
The voice of hatred was heard in Oklahoma
Oklahoma City played host to one of the most insidious, anti-Semitic organizations in the world: Christ at the Checkpoint. This should not go unnoticed. Bigotry, whenever and wherever it rears its ugly head, should be publicly condemned.
Oct. 22, 2018
Lyndon Allen