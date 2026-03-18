More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Majid Rafizadeh

A woman takes part in a rally in New York City's Times Square, opposing a nuclear deal with Iran, July 22, 2015. Photo by Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Iran’s new race to the bomb
A nuclear weapon offers the possibility of wiping out Israel, fulfilling what the Islamist regime sees as a historic, strategic and religious prophecy.
Dec. 6, 2025
Majid Rafizadeh
A truck carries an Iranian 'Fattah' hypersonic ballistic missile during the annual military parade marking the anniversary of the outbreak of the devastating 1980-1988 war with Saddam Hussein's Iraq, in Tehran on Sept.22, 2023. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
Iran is building a missile empire while the world looks away
Nov. 25, 2025
Majid Rafizadeh
IDF troops conducting ground operations against Hezbollah terror targets in Southern Lebanon, Oct. 5, 2024. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Opinion
Israel fights alone, carrying the catatonically suicidal West
Oct. 20, 2024
Majid Rafizadeh
Iran's new foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi (L), arrives to a meeting with his Qatari counterpart in Tehran on Aug. 26, 2024. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
To stop Hamas, confront Qatar and Iran
U.S. cowardice in the face of tyranny has only allowed Iran and its proxies to grow bolder, unleashing more terror and destruction upon innocent civilians.
Sep. 15, 2024
Majid Rafizadeh
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ismail Haniyeh
Opinion
Iran’s mullahs and their deadly serious plan
The total annihilation of Israel and the United States.
Aug. 18, 2024
Majid Rafizadeh
Yemenis brandish rifles, as well as flags of Yemen, Palestinian and Houthi emblems, and chant slogans during a demonstration staged against the latest aerial attacks hit Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, on July 26, 2024. Photo by Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images.
Opinion
The Biden administration is empowering the Houthis
Washington must take decisive steps to address the issue effectively before the situation further deteriorates into an even larger international crisis.
Jul. 28, 2024
Majid Rafizadeh
U.S. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden shake hands in the Oval Office following a phone call with House Speaker John Boehner securing a bipartisan deal to reduce the nation's deficit and avoid default, July 31, 2011. Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza.
Opinion
Obama and Biden paved the way to a nuclear-armed Iran
The Biden administration, sadly, seems to have been the enabling factor in Iran’s continued regional aggression and nuclear advancement.
Jun. 30, 2024
Majid Rafizadeh
Iranian President Tours Nuclear Facilities
Opinion
Iran drastically speeds up nuclear program, US sits idly by
The Biden administration urgently needs to take decisive action to curb Iran’s aggressive nuclear advancements.
Jun. 23, 2024
Majid Rafizadeh
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Opinion
Iran’s mullahs are desperate for nuclear weapons
Believe nothing else.
May. 12, 2024
Majid Rafizadeh
The nuclear threat of Iran. Credit: Stuart Miles/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Iran is speeding up its nuclear weapons program: Anyone interested?
From Iran’s perspective, nuclear weapons are the easiest way to significantly complete its takeover of the region and export the revolution.
Apr. 28, 2024
Majid Rafizadeh
U.S. President Joe Biden
Opinion
Three things the Biden administration must do now to stop Iran’s mullahs
Everyone understands that Team Biden wants to win the election next November and is anxious not to provoke an escalation. The problem is that this posture of fear invites aggression.
Dec. 25, 2023
Majid Rafizadeh
Load More