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Marshall Weiss

Mendel Mangel, 20, son of Devorah and Rabbi Nochum Mangel of Oakwood, Ohio, donates plasma at the Community Blood Center as part of the Dayton COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project, April 6. 2020. Credit: Courtesy.
Features
First COVID-19 survivor to donate plasma in Dayton area is Chabad rabbi’s son
“All the doctors here are working so hard. Every single doctor and nurse that I’ve come across since this thing started is absolutely doing the hardest work to make this as fast as possible,” said Mendel Mangel.
Apr. 8, 2020
Marshall Weiss
A vigil on East Fifth Street in Dayton’s Oregon District in memory of the nine people gunned down on the street earlier in the day, Aug. 4, 2019. Credit: City of Dayton Public Affairs.
Column
US death tax comes to Dayton
Aug. 7, 2019
Marshall Weiss
Lazer Mangel, 24, at sFBI, a “startup’s startup,” in Herzliya, Israel. Credit: Marshall Weiss
Features
Chabad rabbi’s son combats smartphone threats to children via Herzliya startup
Apr. 11, 2018
Marshall Weiss