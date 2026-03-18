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Martha Lee

Opinion
CAIR ‘exposes’ itself
Its Florida branch is attempting to exploit the political climate in the United States and heightened media interest in civil-rights violations to present terror supporters as dedicated activists—punished, ostensibly, merely for being minorities.
Aug. 26, 2020
Martha Lee
Emmanuel Macron
Opinion
Macron’s counter-Islamist measures are ill-considered
Mar. 18, 2020
Martha Lee
Zahra Billoo, executive director of CAIR in the San Francisco Bay Area. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Women’s March fends off Islamist cry-bullies
Sep. 27, 2019
Martha Lee
Salman Al Odah. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
American Islamists protest death sentence handed down to not-so-moderate Saudi cleric
While American Islamists whitewash Al Odah, the truth is that he is an unreconstructed anti-Semite and extremist.
Jun. 24, 2019
Martha Lee