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Matthew Schultz

Detail from the cover of "On Democracies and Death Cults: Israel and the Future of Civilization," by Douglas Murray.
Opinion
Israel and the future of civilization
In his new book, Douglas Murray chronicles the rise in Jew-hatred from enemies who worship death, and explores how the Jewish value of choosing life can save civilization.
May. 7, 2025
Matthew Schultz
Biden
Opinion
The unraveling of Liberal Zionism
Jan. 23, 2025
Matthew Schultz
Police place bullet casing markers outside of a Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan where United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot on Dec. 4, 2024, in New York City. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images.
Opinion
Brian Thompson, Jews and the left’s ‘legitimate targets’
Dec. 19, 2024
Matthew Schultz
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greet U.S. President Joe Biden as first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff look on at the end of the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Aug. 19, 2024. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
Opinion
Did the DNC make the right call on a Palestinian speaker?
The “Uncommitted” movement does not exist in a political vacuum. Its main goal is to steer the Democratic Party towards a radical arms embargo on Israel.
Aug. 28, 2024
Matthew Schultz
Agricultural workers in Rishon Letzion
Opinion
Zionism is about love
Zionists were once known as Chovevei Tzion, “lovers of Zion.”
Aug. 14, 2024
Matthew Schultz
The funeral of children who were killed at a soccer field by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, July 28, 2024. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Opinion
The case for the Golan Heights
Hezbollah’s murder of 12 Druze children in the Golan Heights is extremely problematic for anti-Zionist activists.
Jul. 31, 2024
Matthew Schultz
Hersh Goldberg-Polin and Rachel Goldberg
Opinion
The Forgotten Five
Among the hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza are five Americans. Why are so few people talking about them?
Jul. 7, 2024
Matthew Schultz
Oscars, 96th Academy Awards
Opinion
Understanding the as-a-Jew Jew
To be a Jew defending Israel is to be suspect of tribal bias. To be a Jew condemning Israel is to be a whistleblower.
Apr. 18, 2024
Matthew Schultz
Students on College Campus
Features
Difficult choices
Jews have always believed in the importance of higher education. Today, with the rise in antisemitism across many college campuses, Jewish high school seniors are facing difficult choices.
Apr. 1, 2024
Matthew Schultz
View of a rope bridge crossing from the Ben Hinnom valley to Mount Zion, in the Old city of Jerusalem, on July 30, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Opinion
The myth of the homeless, cultureless, ahistorical Jew
At its core is a simple message: Jews don’t belong anywhere. At least not on earth.
Mar. 3, 2024
Matthew Schultz
Members of the "Standing Together" movement protest outside the Israeli parliament on May 14, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
On losing faith in peace
If creating a Palestinian state means watching the West Bank devolve into another Gaza, is that really a pro-peace policy?
Feb. 15, 2024
Matthew Schultz
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