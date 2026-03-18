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Max Singer

A view of Jerusalem. Credit: Wayne McLean via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
An Israeli victory is necessary if peace is to be achieved
Some conflicts can only end when one side defeats the other. Israel’s goal is survival; the Palestinian goal is the elimination of Israel. Peace requires that the Palestinians give up that goal.
Aug. 5, 2019
Max Singer
Iran launches a missile at the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, June 18, 2017. Credit: IRINN via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The ‘game’ Israel and Iran must play in Syria
May. 9, 2018
Max Singer
Destruction in eastern Ghouta, Syria. Credit: Facebook via Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Opinion
Discouraging chemical-weapons use is a goal unto itself
Apr. 30, 2018
Max Singer