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Mindy Rubenstein

Shield of David Krav Maga training. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Shield of David program battles anti-Semitism through Krav Maga and education
“Our goal is to be on every campus,” says program co-founder Brian Blehar—“to arm the kids with the facts” and with the ability to defend themselves.
Jul. 23, 2021
Mindy Rubenstein