More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Nael Zoabi

Arab women walk by a shoe store selling Crocs at the Mamila Mall in Jerusalem on Sept. 22, 2009. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
Crude generalizations of Arab Israelis are dangerous
It may surprise Effie Eitam to learn that not all Israeli Arabs are alike. We are not all members of a fifth column plotting to eradicate the Jewish state.
Aug. 25, 2021
Nael Zoabi