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NGO Monitor

U.N. Human Rights Council
Opinion
An analysis of the United Nation’s BDS blacklist
A major category of listed companies are those providing consumer goods and services (food, telecommunications, transportation, gas, water) to both Palestinians and Israelis.
Feb. 14, 2020
NGO Monitor
A U.N. Security Council meeting on Iran in New York City on Dec. 12, 2018. Credit: U.S. State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha/Public Domain.
Opinion
Gaslighting Gaza: Initial analysis of UN Commission of Inquiry on Gaza violence
Mar. 4, 2019
NGO Monitor