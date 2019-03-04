Gaslighting Gaza: Initial analysis of UN Commission of Inquiry on Gaza violence

On Feb. 28, the U.N. Commission of Inquiry (COI) on the violence along the Israel-Gaza border, which began in March 2018, alleged that “Israeli soldiers committed violations of international human rights and humanitarian law … and may constitute war crimes or crimes against humanity.” The COI created a “confidential file” of “which is recommended be given to the International Criminal Court (ICC)” and to be used by governments to “consider imposing individual sanctions, such as a travel ban or an assets freeze.”

Methodological failures





In contrast to professional fact-finding standards, the COI clearly established pre-determined legal and factual conclusion and merely gathered “evidence” to fit its desired outcome.

In preparing its report, the COI relied heavily on Palestinian sources, including Hamas and terror-linked non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Notably, the COI uncritically adopts the NGOs’ application of a domestic law-enforcement paradigm—erasing the context of the armed conflict with Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups—to analyze cross-border violence.

The COI used anonymous and unverifiable “testimonies.” When asked during a press conference to provide details about how many of the 325 the interviews it conducted itself or how it selected the 325 individuals reportedly interviewed, the chairperson of the COI was unable to answer the question and stated he would have to provide that information at a later date.

The information provided in the published summary is a near copy-paste from NGO submissions to the COI. For example, all names of Palestinian children killed were provided by Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCI-P), an NGO with ties to the Popular of Front for the Liberation of Palestine DCI-P’s submission

names of Palestinian children killed were provided by Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCI-P), an Reflecting the COI’s lack of expertise and muddled analysis, throughout the report, the COI mixes up the concepts of international human rights and humanitarian law and applicable rules and standards. For example, according to the Commission, the violence along the Israel-Gaza border was not a “military” or “combat” situation and therefore human rights law was the appropriate standard. Therefore, its conclusion that “human-rights violations may also constitute “war crimes” is baseless since war crimes can only where the laws of war are applicable.

The U.N.’s shoddy researching and reporting led them to write identical paragraphs about the same fatality, Mo’min Hams, on different pages of the “protected groups” section of the report.

Minimizing Palestinian violence, erasing Palestinian terror





The COI largely erases the dimension of Palestinian violence along the Gaza border, as well as Hamas’ leading role in orchestrating the attacks. NGO Monitor’s two submissions

According to a statement made at a press conference, the COI deliberately focused on five main riot locations during the specific times of protests. This means that the COI ignored essential context including that the riots were used as diversions to attacks occurring elsewhere at the same time as well as military attacks, shootings and other violence that occurred at other times, particularly at night.

Although the COI acknowledges the involvement of terrorist organizations in planning the events along the border, it absurdly insists that “the armed wings of these parties were not represented on the [planning] committee.” In Gaza, in particular, the distinction between “armed wings” of terror groups and other branches of these groups is meaningless.

The COI whitewashes statements made by Hamas officials that demonstrate Hamas’ role in organizing and directing the violence along the Gaza. On May 17, 2018, Hamas leader Mahmoud al-Zahar stated that “when we talk about ‘peaceful resistance,’ we are deceiving the public. This is a peaceful resistance bolstered by a military force and by security agencies, and enjoying tremendous popular support.”

On May 16, Hamas spokesman Salah Bardawil claimed

According to analysis conducted by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center 16-year-old Islamic Jihad member Ahmad al-Shaer

Baseless conclusions





The COI claims that Israel “intentionally shot” children, health workers, journalists and those with disabilities, “knowing” that these people were “recognizable as such when they were shot.”

It is unclear how the COI could determine intent of or the information known to IDF soldiers at the time of a given incident.

One such disabled individual is identified as deaf. Obviously, an Israeli soldier, at a distance of 150 meters away, could not possibly know of this person’s condition.

In its press conference, COI members admitted that “maybe some of them weren’t visibly children.”

Illegitimacy of the COI

