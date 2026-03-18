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Nicole Foy

President Donald Trump speaks at the Hermitage, home of former President Andrew Jackson, in March. Trump's presidency was a major subject of discussions at April's Evangelical Press Association conference. Credit: Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office.
Israel News
In era of polarizing politics, Israel a unifying force for evangelical Christian press
Apr. 21, 2017
Nicole Foy