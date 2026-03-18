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Nimrod Raphaeli

The Farhud, Baghdad 1941. Credit: Yad Yitzhak Ben Zvi Archive.
Opinion
The Farhud: Dramatis personae
A look at some of the individuals that played a key role in the 1941 Baghdad pogrom.
Jun. 27, 2021
Nimrod Raphaeli