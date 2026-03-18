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Noam Mirvis

Volunteers and their young charge at a march for ALEH, Israel’s network of care for children with severe complex disabilities. Credit: Courtesy.
Features
Unlikely absorption centers: ‘Olim’ find soft landing in Israel through nonprofit work
While supporting causes they believe in, new immigrants are also able to interact with Israelis in a meaningful way, practice their Hebrew and get acclimated to a very different environment.
Aug. 16, 2019
Noam Mirvis
A hydrotherapist works with a resident with severe complex disabilities at the ALEH hydrotherapy pool in Jerusalem. Credit: ALEH.
Features
The swimming pool helping Israel’s disability community learn to walk
Jul. 5, 2019
Noam Mirvis
Students from Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design Jerusalem and their multinational peers tour together during Bezalel Academy’s International Week program. Credit: Courtesy.
Features
Israeli ‘Artivism’ programs offer Eurovision-style cultural exchanges year-round
May. 22, 2019
Noam Mirvis
Druze students from the Beyahad program at Ono Academic College in Kiryat Ono, Israel, pose at their graduation ceremony in January 2018. Credit: Courtesy.
Features
Program empowers Druze women to break Israel’s glass ceiling
The Beyahad program at Ono Academic College provides aspiring Druze women with the opportunity to advance their professional careers while maintaining their traditional lifestyle.
Apr. 2, 2019
Noam Mirvis