US sanctions global network accused of aiding IRGC weapons procurement

The Trump administration imposed new sanctions on a weapons procurement network linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Wednesday, targeting seven individuals and entities accused of helping Iran obtain military equipment through an international network of suppliers and facilitators.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury stated that the sanctioned network relied on foreign aviation and transportation firms, financial channels and travel coordinators to conceal Iran’s role in illicit procurement and move materials and personnel around the world.

U.S. President Donald Trump “has been clear that Iran must denuclearize,” stated Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary. “Treasury will continue to target and disrupt the illicit procurement networks that fund Iran’s weapons programs and war machine.”

Among those sanctioned was Iranian national Behrouz Namazi, who Treasury said heads a Tehran-based company involved in the production, distribution and maintenance of aircraft parts and drones. The designations also included Nigeria-based Vanguard Tactical Supply Limited and Milan-based Italian national Dounia Ettaib, whom Treasury identified as linked to Namazi.

Russian national Mariya Vladimirovna Selina, described by Treasury as a longtime procurement agent for Iran, was also sanctioned. Selina leads the financial division of Moscow-based aviation transportation company Avratek OOO and supported Namazi’s efforts, according to the department. Another Avratek employee, Vadim Anatolyevich Druzhbin, was designated for allegedly coordinating travel and shipments connected to the network.

The sanctions came as U.S. Central Command announced that U.S. forces had redirected two commercial vessels since Washington resumed its naval blockade targeting Iranian-linked shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump announced the renewed blockade on Tuesday, declaring it open and under U.S. control “from this point forward.”