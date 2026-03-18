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Pamela Braun Cohen

Chanukah Menorah, Christmas Tree
Opinion
The Hanukkah message for today
Will American Jews, like the Jewish Hellenists, find refuge in assimilation?
Dec. 21, 2022
Pamela Braun Cohen
A plea for assistance in eastern Ukraine. Credit: JDC.
Opinion
Jewish identity grew in Eastern Europe after World War II and the Holocaust
Mar. 10, 2022
Pamela Braun Cohen
Ida Nudel. Credit: Jonathan Feldstein.
Opinion
How will we remember Ida Nudel?
Sep. 20, 2021
Pamela Braun Cohen