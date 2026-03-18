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Pinchas Polonsky

Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook in 1924. Source: National Photo Company collection at the Library of Congress
Opinion
Restoring universality to religious Zionism
Rav Abraham Isaac Kook believed his teachings were for the entire world, but this idea has been badly neglected in today’s Israel.
Dec. 12, 2022
Pinchas Polonsky