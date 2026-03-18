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Mark Rose

Rabbi Mark Rose

Rabbi Mark Rose is the regional director of Southern NCSY.

Chanukah Menorah, Candles
Opinion
Modern Maccabees: Students stand up to campus antisemitism
Each night of Chanukah, let us dedicate the flame to a student who has chosen courage over fear, pride over shame and light over darkness.
Dec. 24, 2024
Rabbi Mark Rose
NCSY
Opinion
Building the Jewish future
Nov. 11, 2024
Rabbi Mark Rose