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Rabbi Steven Weil

IDF soldiers during an operation in Judea and Samaria, Aug. 24, 2022. Courtesy: IDF.
Opinion
Showing gratitude to the IDF, the modern-day Maccabees
Israel’s very existence is itself a contemporary miracle, yet much of the world doesn’t seem to appreciate how precarious that survival is and how much it relies on the laudable bravery of the young men and women of the IDF to protect it.
Dec. 21, 2022
Rabbi Steven Weil