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Rob Smith

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Credit: ApostolisBril/Shutterstock.
Opinion
The price of appeasement and how to stop it
The Biden administration’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, initially strong in the face of European pressure, has faltered and is now veering towards the pathetic.
Apr. 11, 2022
Rob Smith