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Robert S. Reichmann

Jewish and pro-Israel gathered in solidarity with Israel and in protest against rising levels of anti-Semitism and severe anti-Jewish attacks in New York City, May 23, 2021. Credit: Ron Adar/Shutterstock.
Opinion
What does anti-Semitism want from the Jewish people?
It’s the indicator of a deeper societal pain. When it rears its ugly head, it almost always extends beyond Jews.
Jun. 10, 2021
Robert S. Reichmann