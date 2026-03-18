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Ronald S. Lauder

Ronald S. Lauder is president of the World Jewish Congress.

World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder.
Opinion
Strategic alliance between America and Israel adds value to humanity
Israel cannot thrive on military force or economic vitality alone. Its friends and allies play a critical role in fortifying its position on the global stage, ensuring that it remains a democratic light in a sea of authoritarian darkness.
Jun. 30, 2019
Ronald S. Lauder