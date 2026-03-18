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Ronen Dorfan

Cody Decker (right), a member of Team Israel at the World Baseball Classic (WBC), poses with the Israeli team’s mascot—the Hanukkah toy Mensch on a Bench (center)—at a WBC press conference. Credit: Cody Decker via Twitter.
Israel News
Surprise! Jews are good at baseball
Mar. 10, 2017
Ronen Dorfan