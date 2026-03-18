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Sarah Levine

Israeli youth march with Israeli flags in solidarity with residents of southern Israel and in celebration of 71 years since the recapture of the northern city of Tzfat, on May 6, 2019. Credit: David Cohen/Flash90
Opinion
Learning to be a leader
When I traveled to Israel with Masa, I saw the way that women serve fearlessly in positions of power. I was so deeply inspired by their resilience and unabashed approach to both life and work.
May. 6, 2019
Sarah Levine