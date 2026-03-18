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Shahar Azani

IDF soldiers in the Jenin refugee camp during "Operation Defensive Shield," April 9, 2002. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Office.
Opinion
A Passover massacre, a terror war and the lies they told
In the wake of the ICC’s decision to launch a war-crimes investigation against Israel, a look back at 2002’s “Operation Defensive Shield” and the baseless accusations that followed it.
Mar. 24, 2021
Shahar Azani