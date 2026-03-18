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Shay Attias

Illustrative photo. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
‘WhatsApp revolution’ reveals cracks in Iran’s soft-power strategy
Since 1979, Tehran has been trying to brand itself as the epicenter of the Islamic Revolution. That notion is being challenged not by Lebanese tanks and Iraqi bullets, but by citizens armed with smartphones.
Dec. 8, 2019
Shay Attias
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 4, 2019. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Opinion
Russian soft power in the Middle East
Jul. 28, 2019
Shay Attias
A mock Israeli checkpoint set up during “Israeli Apartheid Week” at the University of California, Los Angeles. Credit: AMCHA Initiative.
Opinion
Israel needs American Jewry, now more than ever
Jun. 12, 2019
Shay Attias
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, walks with winner of the Eurovision 2018 song contest Netta Barzilai on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv on June 27, 2018. Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.
Opinion
The barring of Eurovision from Jerusalem is a win for BDS
Eurovision 2019 is, of course, a “mega” event, and as such provides a window of opportunity for BDS activists.
May. 14, 2019
Shay Attias