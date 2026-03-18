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Shlomo Deutsch

View of Har HaZeitim, Mount of Olives. Credit: International Committee for Har HaZeitim.
Features
Revitalizing the 3,000-year-old Har HaZeitim cemetery in Jerusalem
A planned visitor center is slated to include a research area and lecture hall in an effort to boost the Mount of Olives area to attract tourists of all ages and religions.
Apr. 25, 2019
Shlomo Deutsch
Boys at an UNRWA school in the Gaza Strip, September 2011. Credit: Shareef Sarhan/U.N. Photo.
World News
UNRWA schools continue teaching Palestinian children to wage war on Israel
Apr. 24, 2019
Shlomo Deutsch
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly inaugurated accessibility project led by the East Jerusalem Development Company was attended by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and other officials, in addition to many of the residents it was geared to help. Credit: Jerusalem Municipality.
News
Old City Jerusalem now largest accessible historic site in world
Mar. 27, 2019
Shlomo Deutsch