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Stanley M. Bergman

In front, from left to right: Pope Francis, American Jewish Committee (AJC) President Stanley M. Bergman, Stanley's wife Marion Bergman, and AJC International Director of Interreligious Affairs Rabbi David Rosen at the Vatican on Feb. 13. Credit: AJC.
World News
Vatican, EU allies in fighting anti-Semitism
Mar. 20, 2014
Stanley M. Bergman