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Stephen Norwood

Filmmaker Ken Burns speaks at the gala ceremony for the inaugural Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film, Oct. 17, 2019. Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress.
Opinion
Ken Burns’ film ‘The US and the Holocaust’ erases the American Jewish masses
Throughout the filmmaker’s new documentary, the focus is on Jewish and government leaders, a top-down approach to history that has long been deemed inadequate and misleading.
Sep. 22, 2022
Stephen Norwood
Andrew Yang speaks with attendees at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Aug. 10, 2019. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Andrew Yang got it right on BDS
Jan. 31, 2021
Stephen Norwood