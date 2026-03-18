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Tamara Berens

Supporters of the BDS movement against Israel. Photo by Alex Christy/Flickr.
Opinion
What are Jewish students fighting for?
Leaving BDS motions and anti-Israel lies unchallenged on college campuses will hand an easy victory to anti-Zionism. But those leading the fight need a strong, intellectual foundation for their arguments.
Dec. 5, 2019
Tamara Berens
Opinion
Why London BDS should be falling down
Jun. 28, 2019
Tamara Berens