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Teri Blumenfeld and Ariel Behar

Leila Khaled. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
New Leila Khaled talks remain on YouTube despite her praise for terrorism
The unrepentant hijacker is still laughing about her murderous escapades.
Dec. 14, 2022
Teri Blumenfeld and Ariel Behar