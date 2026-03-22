USPS worker charged with felony, misdemeanors for allegedly attacking 4–year–old near Monsey

The Town of Ramapo Police Department said on Saturday that it was adding a felony charge, attempted second-degree assault, to the two misdemeanors with with it charged Gabriel Stan, 39, a U.S. Postal Service worker who allegedly shoved a 4-year-old Jewish boy to the ground in the heavily Jewish area, near Monsey, N.Y., at around 6:25 p.m. on March 19.

“I have viewed the video depicting an incident involving a physical attack on a small child. The content of this video is very disturbing,” stated Michael Specht, supervisor of the Ramapo Town Council, on Friday. “Ramapo Police have treated this matter with extreme seriousness and have now arrested the suspect.”

The Monsey Scoop originally shared the footage. It referred to the site of the alleged attack as Monsey. The police department said it took place in the “Viola section of the Town of Ramapo,” which is near Monsey.

The press release from the police department on Saturday stated that the felony charges were added “due to the ages of the victim and the suspect (suspect over 18-years-old and victim under 7-years-old).”

Video footage appears to show the mailman, who works for the independent federal agency, shove an Orthodox boy to the ground, after the latter walked on the sidewalk near where the USPS van was parked. The boy stands up immediately, picks up his fallen yarmulke and walks away.

It wasn’t clear when the mailman was due in court. USPS has not commented.