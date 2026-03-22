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Opinion

Repeal UN Resolution 1701

What was intended to be a demilitarized buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon instead became one of the most heavily armed regions in the Middle East.

Mar. 22, 2026
Jonathan S. Greenwald

Repeal UN Resolution 1701

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Members of the emergency squad of Kibbutz Malkia and Israeli soldiers take part in a drill at the kibbutz near the border with Lebanon, June 20, 2025. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Members of the emergency squad of Kibbutz Malkia and Israeli soldiers take part in a drill at the kibbutz near the border with Lebanon, June 20, 2025. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Ayal Margolin/Flash90
Jonathan S. Greenwald
Jonathan S. Greenwald Jonathan S. Greenwald
Jonathan S. Greenwald is the executive director of the Greenwald Family Impact Foundation.

As the world focuses on Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its growing confrontation with the West, one critical reality is often overlooked: Tehran’s most dangerous proxy force operates just across Israel’s northern border.

In Southern Lebanon, Hezbollah operates as a heavily armed paramilitary force aligned with Iran’s regional strategy. The terror organization’s presence along Israel’s northern frontier is not accidental. It is the direct consequence of a diplomatic framework the international community still treats as operative, U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

The pattern is familiar: Regimes that rule through repression at home often project power abroad through proxy forces and irregular armies.

Nearly two decades later, until late 2023, Hezbollah stood stronger than ever while the resolution designed to restrain it remained diplomatically untouched.

Adopted by the U.N. Security Council in August 2006 to end the war between Israel and Hezbollah, Resolution 1701 established a clear framework: Hostilities would cease; the Lebanese Armed Forces would deploy south of the Litani River; the area the resolution designated as a demilitarized zone; and militias operating in Lebanon would disarm. The region would be monitored by a U.N. peacekeeping force.

Nearly two decades later, the resolution remains formally in force, even though the conditions it was meant to create never came into existence. Hezbollah expanded its arsenal into one of the world’s largest missile arsenals held by a non-state actor, well over 100,000 rockets and missiles.

What was intended to be a demilitarized buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon instead became one of the most heavily armed regions in the Middle East.

This is not simply a violation of Resolution 1701. It is evidence that the framework itself has failed.

Of course, this resolution wasn’t the first attempt by the Security Council to address militias operating in Lebanon. Two years earlier, it adopted U.N. Security Council Resolution 1559, which called for the disbanding and disarmament of all militias operating within the country. The meaning was clear; armed groups such as Hezbollah were expected to relinquish their weapons so that the Lebanese state alone would exercise military authority.

That never happened. Instead, Hezbollah entrenched itself in Southern Lebanon and dramatically expanded its military capabilities. Resolution 1701 simply reaffirmed the earlier demand that militias disarm, a demand that had already gone ignored.

Today, both resolutions remain formally in force even as the militia they sought to dismantle has grown stronger than ever.
Hezbollah often portrays itself as a Lebanese resistance movement. In reality, it functions as the most powerful proxy force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Its weapons, funding and strategy remain tied directly to Tehran’s regional objectives.

In effect, Hezbollah operates as the IRGC forward military presence on Israel’s northern border.

Resolution 1701 was designed to prevent precisely this outcome. Instead, it created a framework that Hezbollah has systematically ignored while the international community continues to treat the framework as though it still governs events on the ground.

To support the resolution, the world body expanded the mandate of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon, deploying thousands of peacekeepers to monitor the ceasefire and support Lebanese government control in the region. Yet the area that Resolution 1701 envisioned as free of armed militias has remained under Hezbollah’s influence for years.

Even the structure of the resolution contributed to the problem. Responsibility for disarming Hezbollah was effectively left to the Lebanese government, rather than the peacekeeping force itself. In practice, this meant the resolution depended on political conditions in Lebanon that never materialized.

The result is a diplomatic framework that exists on paper while the conditions it was designed to create never came into existence.

The shortcomings of Resolution 1701 became unmistakable after the Hamas massacre in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hezbollah began launching attacks across Israel’s northern border the very next day.

The contradiction was obvious. Hezbollah’s military presence in the very zone the resolution was meant to demilitarize remained firmly in place. Yet even as violence escalated, diplomatic efforts continued to invoke Resolution 1701 as the framework for restoring calm.

This failure reflects a broader pattern within the U.N. system. Resolutions addressing threats to Israel often go unenforced, while resolutions criticizing Israel remain diplomatically active for decades. When international diplomacy continues to rely on a framework that no longer reflects reality, the result is not stability, it is illusion.

Resolution 1701 still exists in diplomatic language, but not in reality. The demilitarized zone never materialized. Hezbollah never disarmed. The proxy force the resolution sought to contain remains a heavily armed terrorist organization.

The Security Council should acknowledge what the facts already show: Resolution 1701 has failed and should be formally repealed.

Resolution 1701 is not the only U.N. framework that has drifted far from the realities it was meant to address, and it is unlikely to be the last that deserves reconsideration. It demonstrates how international institutions can preserve the appearance of order long after the reality they claim to govern has disappeared.

United Nations Defense and Security
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