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Uri Cohen

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at a meeting of the E.U. Foreign Affairs Council, July 12, 2021. Source: European Union.
Opinion
Yair Lapid and the normalization of anti-Semitism
If Israel’s foreign minister thinks like this, why silence those who, for political purposes, seek to dismantle the Holocaust’s meaning?
Jul. 20, 2021
Uri Cohen